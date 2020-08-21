McDonald’s to Help Raise $1M for Children’s Charity

In West Virginia, McDonald’s is turning lives around for kids who may be battling an illness or injuries just by using their drive-thru and other services.

$1 M is just how much McDonald’s is hoping to raise for this special cause. This is known as the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

What is raised goes into housing families with kids… some may be battling life-threatening diseases like cancer or just need a special treatment.

McDonald’s says this is especially for families who may not be able to afford visiting their kid in a hospital. McDonald’s calls it a “home-away-from home”, which allows families to stay together.

“It’s personally rewarding, of course, to help to fund those types of activities, and to make sure that these families in need have this benefit… To be able to stay with their child.” mark Lewis, Director of operations

The fundraiser starts this Sunday until October 3rd.

McDonald’s workers will ask you if you’re like to donate when you go through drive-thru or order in. You could round your purchase up to the nearest dollar or choose to give one, three, or five dollars.

Even McDonald’s restaurants in Ohio, Kentucky, as well as parts of Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Tennessee are all taking a part.