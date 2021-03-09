McKinley Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Support Health Care Workers’ Mental Health Amid COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Yesterday, U.S. Representatives David B. McKinley P.E. (R-W.Va.) and Susan Wild (D-PA) reintroduced the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act.

This bill aims to reduce and prevent suicide, burnout, and mental and behavioral health conditions among healthcare professionals.

Healthcare professionals have long experienced high levels of stress and burnout, and COVID-19 has only exacerbated the problem.

While helping their patients fight for their lives, many healthcare professionals are coping with their own trauma of losing patients and colleagues, and fear for their own health and safety.

This bill will help promote mental and behavioral health among those working on the frontlines of the pandemic.

It also supports training for health professionals to prevent suicide and burnout and increases awareness about suicide and mental health concerns among health care professionals.

“Frontline responders are critical to America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said McKinley. “By removing barriers and proving better access to vital mental health services, we are prioritizing the health and well-being of our frontline workers as they continue to combat COVID.”