Medical professionals say only go to the ER if you absolutely must

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) —

As COVID-19 cases continue to soar across the country, many emergency rooms are overwhelmed with the number of patients.

As a result, medical professionals are asking people who are asymptomatic or only showing mild symptoms to go elsewhere for COVID testing. That might include testing sites or telehealth appointments with their physician. They say the large number of people results in longer waiting time and care for patients with true emergencies.

They are going to take the people with severe chest pain, shortness of breath, stroke-like symptoms, major accidents…So what you need to do is is decide, are your symptoms severe, how long have they been there and where do I need to go? Dr. Jamie Evick – WVU Medicine

Medical professionals say you should only go to the emergency room if you are experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or low oxygen saturation or if your symptoms have lasted for more than several days.