On Saturday, March 19, you can meet the cowboys of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) at Oglebay.

Your favorite PBR cowboys will be in Wheeling, WV for the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour.

Enjoy a delicious pre-event brunch on the 19th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Oglebay’s Ihlenfeld Dining Room. The cost will be $24.95 for adults, $19.95 for children ages 4-12, and free for children ages 3 and under.

Guests can also meet the fearless cowboys during a free meet and greet event on the same day from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Oglebay’s Hickman Lounge at Wilson Lodge. The meet and greet is free and open to the public.

A portion of the events proceeds will benefit Wheeling Health Right.