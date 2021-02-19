Microchip Protection Act Introduced Into West Virginia Legislative

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- A proposal called the ‘ Microchip Protection Act’ has been introduced into West Virginia Legislative.

The ‘ Microchip Protection Act‘ prohibits acts such as:

A. An employer shall not require an employee or prospective employee to take any of the following actions as a condition of employment, as a condition of employment in a particular position or as a condition of receiving additional compensation or other benefits

Implant or undergo a procedure to implant a device into the employee’s or prospective employee’s body. Inject, or receive an injection of a device into the employee’s or prospective

A device in the proposal is considered any acoustic, optical, mechanical, electric, medical, or molecular device.