Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

Microchip Protection Act Introduced Into West Virginia Legislative

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- A proposal called the ‘ Microchip Protection Act’ has been introduced into West Virginia Legislative.

The ‘ Microchip Protection Act‘ prohibits acts such as:

A. An employer shall not require an employee or prospective employee to take any of the following actions as a condition of employment, as a condition of employment in a particular position or as a condition of receiving additional compensation or other benefits

  1. Implant or undergo a procedure to implant a device into the employee’s or prospective employee’s body.
  2. Inject, or receive an injection of a device into the employee’s or prospective

A device in the proposal is considered any acoustic, optical, mechanical, electric, medical, or molecular device.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter