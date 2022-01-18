Missing West Virginia woman found in Ohio hospital

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A woman last seen in Moundsville after she was released from police custody has been found in a Canton, Ohio hospital according to Moundsville police chief Tom Mitchell.

Mitchell says Elizabeth Randolph of Morgantown was taken to the Canton hospital on January 14, and her family has been notified.

Randolph went missing after being released from Moundsville police custody Friday afternoon.

Moundsville Police continue search for missing woman after her release from jail

Randolph, 64, was arrested last week after being found sleeping in her car at a gas station. Officers suspected she had been drinking and and took her to the Northern Regional Jail. There she was assessed by a nurse and released the next day.

Mitchell encourages families and friends of older people to have a way to keep in touch with them.