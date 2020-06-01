https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Missing woman at Grandview National Park still not found after hours of searching

5:30 A.M. Monday, June 1, 2020, UPDATE: GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — The search for a missing woman at Grandview National Park is called off for the night.

We’re told rescue crews had to call off the search at 1:30 Monday morning after dispatchers tell us a woman fell from an overlook at Grandview National Park.

Jan Care Ambulance, State Police, the National Park Service, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, and Beaver Volunteer Department responded.

Details are still extremely limited at this time.

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on the scene at Grandview National Park after a woman reportedly fell from an overlook. Raleigh County dispatchers tell us the call came in just after 8:30 p.m.

Dispatchers said as of nine Sunday evening, units were still looking for the victim. A witness told us rope rescue teams and drones are aiding in the search.

