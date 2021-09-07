Missing women found in West Virginia , 1 dead

SMITHVILLE, W.Va. – Two women who were reported missing on Friday have been found in a crashed car near the Ritchie and Wirt County line.

Wanda McClung

Brenda Curry and her daughter, Wanda McClung, were reported missing on Friday, Sept. 3, after no one heard from after they had left Cross Lanes, W.Va. for Smithville, W.Va. the day before. Investigations were initiated in both Kanawha County and Ritchie County. After several attempts to locate them by the State Police, the females were entered into NCIC as missing and a press release was sent out requesting information regarding the location of the missing females and their vehicle.

Brenda Curry

After a tip-off that their car had been seen in Jackson and Wood County, members of a search and rescue team located the vehicle in a remote area near the Wirt and Ritchie County line. The vehicle had crashed, disabling both the vehicle and the passengers.

Brenda Curry, 81 of Cross Lanes, W.Va., died from her injuries at the scene. Wanda McClung was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle accident is being investigated by members of the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office. There is no reason to suspect foul play. This investigation remains active and ongoing.