MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. (WTRF)

The neighborhood around the Four Seasons Pool in Moundsville was swamped with traffic.

The Marshall County FRN in partnership with Mountaineer Food Bank held a mobile food pantry.

Families drove up and volunteers placed a food box in their car.

Hundreds of people turned out, and cars lined up around the block for hours.

“This is our third year of doing these types of giveaways and we found that people are so kind and so grateful and we have so many great volunteers that come and help,” said Stacie Dei, Marshall County FRN executive director.

Volunteers included Rev. Jim Higginson of the Temple Baptist Church, where there’s also a food pantry.

“We’re kind of a partner,” said Rev. Higginson. “What doesn’t get used here, we’ll give away on Saturday at our food pantry.”

Except for the rain, the timing of this event was good.

“Since food prices have gone up and things like that, this has been really helpful for a lot of families,” noted Dei.

The food they gave out was basic pantry staples—potatoes, carrots, chicken, nuts, pork, bread and milk.

The volunteers got good feedback from the people coming through the line.

“They’re very appreciative,” said Rev. Higginson. “Many of them are senior citizens on fixed incomes.”

The event was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. but people were lining up by 9 a.m.

“We’ve been able to reach a lot of people today, which is really what we wanted to do,” said Dei.

The FRN hopes to do one or two more mobile food pantries this year.