CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia delegates Young and Longanacre introduced House Bill 3204 on Feb. 2, also known as the Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The purpose of this bill is to create The Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act: list licensing requirements that permit the vendor to sell food anywhere in the state; prohibit local authorities from barring a mobile food vendor from selling in that jurisdiction if it holds the mobile food vending license and complies with all other state and local laws.

It will also establish a process for obtaining a license; list requirements for mobile-food vending; set food safety and health inspection requirements; set the parameters for regulations by local authorities; establish investigation authority; set standards for license denial, suspension or revocation and setting penalties and the right to appeal; stating preemption limitations.

Read the full bill here.