Mon. County bars permitted to reopen tomorrow

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- On Friday, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced that Monongalia County bars could reopen again with restrictions.

Gov. Justice said the bars could reopen because of the significant recent improvement in Monongalia County case numbers.

“With this reopening, we are stepping up enforcement by sending more ABCA agents and more state police to the area,” Gov. Justice said. “Bars that don’t follow the necessary safety guidelines, where we see a bunch of people packed in or no mask-wearing – including in lines outside of your bar – you will be shut down again and any bars that don’t comply will have their license suspended.

Gov. Justice indicated that Mon County bars could be shut down again if they do not follow the guidelines.

“Please, I don’t like anything that becomes threatening,” Gov. Justice continued. “But you’ve got to listen to us. You’ve got to do everything in your power so that we don’t slip back into where we were before.

Mon. County had their bars shut down twice in 2020. Once on July 13 and again on September 2.