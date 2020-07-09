More than 100+ positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

West Virginia Headlines

by: Joey Stipek

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 44 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m., on July 9, 2020, there have been 195,955 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,751 total cases and 95 deaths.

The cumulative percent positive rate is 1.91% and the daily percent positive rate is 4.40%. The previous rate at 5 p.m. July 8, 2020 was 6.14%. The rate decreased 1.74%.

There have been more than 136 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as reported by DHHR.

Daily confirmed cases hospital: 48

Daily confirmed cases ICU: 13

Daily confirmed cases ventilator: 7

Cases per county as confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (490/18), Boone (27/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (16/1), Cabell (179/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (78/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (67/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (32/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (97/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (244/5), Kanawha (364/10), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (31/0), Marion (92/3), Marshall (52/1), Mason (23/0), McDowell (7/0), Mercer (61/0), Mineral (61/2), Mingo (24/2), Monongalia (388/14), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (16/1), Ohio (117/0), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (76/16), Putnam (74/1), Raleigh (65/1), Randolph (171/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (18/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (7/0), Upshur (21/1), Wayne (120/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (26/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (152/8), Wyoming (7/0).

