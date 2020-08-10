More than 30 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are more than 30 outbreaks of COVID-19 at long-term care facilities, according to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch.

Crouch said some long-term care facilities have one to two positive cases; some have more. Crouch made the statements during West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 press conference.

Crouch addressed concerns about virus outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

“Governor is right on point with regard to circumstances changing hourly,” Crouch said.

Among the outbreaks, Crouch says 33 residents and 13 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Pine Lodge in Raleigh County and 33 residents and nine staff at Grant County nursing home. Crouch also expressed concern about positive case results at Logan County and Trinity Long Term Care Center.

State Health Officer Ayne Amjad says what are known as “death reports” and death certificates are used for virus related deaths. She used this as example about the outbreak at the Princeton Health Care Center.

“These reports were not filled out due to the change in staffing that had occurred in Mercer County,” Amjad said.

Justice says there has been some internal discussion about having no-visitation at long-term care facilities.

Justice says there have been attempts to make sure employees are screened for the virus. He also noted the National Guard has been brought in help with the distribution of PPE.

Amjad says all nursing homes have PPE in their facilities. She says Princeton Health Care Center had PPE in its facility.