Morgantown City Manager rescinds emergency ordinance that prohibited parties and social gatherings at residential units in certain areas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – City Manager Kim Haws signed a written order rescinding the order in Emergency Ordinance No. 2020-05 that prohibited parties and social gatherings at residential units in certain areas of the city.

Authorization for the emergency measures, and for the rescinding of the order comes from the council’s prior emergency ordinances and the approval of Emergency Ordinance 2020-6 on Dec. 15, which authorized the City Manager to continue public health measures put into place by the city council in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials.

The Interim City Manager of Morgantown, Emily Muzzarelli, signed the written order that prohibited parties and gatherings in certain residential areas of the city on September 10.



As of now, conditions in the community do not indicate that large student gatherings in the areas affected by the Sept. 10 order are a current source of additional COVID-19 infections in Monongalia County.

Additionally, it is anticipated that fewer student residents will occupy these areas during the semester break at West Virginia University, and those dense indoor gatherings are therefore less likely, officials stated.



The following measures from Emergency Ordinance 2020-01, 2020-02, 2020-03, 2020-04, and 2020-05 remain in effect: