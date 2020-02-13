Morgantown Police respond to report of armed man in Ruby Memorial Hospital parking lot

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Police responded to a report of an armed man who barricaded himself inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of Ruby Memorial Hospital Thursday morning, according to a press release.
The release stated police responded to the incident at approximately 9 a.m. When police arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was reported to be in mental distress, according to the release. Police said the man was armed with a handgun in a locked vehicle.
The release stated that officers and hospital security personnel evacuated the surrounding area, and officers were able to contact the armed man and “establish a dialogue” with him. Following a discussion with the officers, the man consented to go with medical personnel for an evaluation, according to the release.
Police stated that as a result of the incident, officers seized a handgun and a rifle. Officers said there were no injuries during the incident, and no arrests are currently pending.
