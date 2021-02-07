Morgantown sports bar gets donation from Barstool Fund

Editor’s note: This video is from a different recipient of the Barstool Sports Fund.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountain Mama’s Tavern and Sports Bar was the latest recipient of a donation from the Barstool Fund. The charity was started by Barstool Sports to help struggling small businesses.

Mountain Mama’s is located on Van Voorhis Rd in Morgantown.

Mountain Mama’s co-owner Megan Samples said that the sports bar was struggling through the pandemic. She said that even with a boost in takeout orders, the losses were still adding up. Then, along came Barstool. Customers suggested she throw her hat in the ring for the highly popular Barstool Fund, which was helping small businesses all over the country. On Friday, Samples received a FaceTime call from Barstool president Dave Portnoy who informed her that her restaurant had been selected for a donation.

“I’m not a very emotional person. I was caught a little off guard. I was a little sleep deprived, too, so my emotions just kicked in,” Samples said.

Samples spoke with Portnoy while at work on Friday.

Samples said that the details of the donation are still TBD, but just to know that someone was there looking out for her restaurant felt like a weight off her shoulders. She hopes to be able to pay it forward someday and help other small businesses around her.