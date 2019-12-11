Morrisey seeking Supreme Court approval of pipeline construction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The battle continues for construction along the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday that his office will lead an 18-state alliance, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review and reverse the lower court ruling.

Morrisey says he believes the lower court’s decision will hurt economic growth within the state, preventing hundreds of jobs from being created.

We’ve been working with a coalition of states and the federal government to try to reverse it. The Supreme Court has indicated that they’re going to hear the case and that will be up next term. Today, we filed our brief and we’re going to keep pressing because we want to make sure these important jobs are protected. This is an example of where you can have jobs and still protect the environment. That pipeline would run so far underneath the ground, there wouldn’t be the environmental concerns. Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General

If the Morrisey and his coalition prevails, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline will transport natural gas through five counties in southern West Virginia.

