Morrisey speaks on recent lawsuit filed against pharmaceutical company

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a lawsuit against a pharmaceutical company last week over their involvement in the state’s opioid crisis.

However, Morrisey tells 7News that this is actually the second lawsuit the state has filed against Purdue Pharma, a maker of Oxycontin.

The first lawsuit came in the early 2000’s and the two parties reached a settlement in 2004 for $10 million.

The opioid crisis continues to take a toll on the Mountain State but Morrisey hopes the lawsuit is a step towards holding those accountable.

“We wanted to pursue this because [we] believe there were misrepresentations about what the product did, that the product was much more addictive than anyone gave it credit for and that they deployed techniques to exacerbate the problem of addiction here in the Mountain State,” said Morrisey.