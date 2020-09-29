Morrisey warns of Social Security scams in WV

(WTRF) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging West Virginias to be aware of a new attempt at stealing your money and your identity.



Although Social Security scams happen quite often– this particular one is calling innocent individuals and claiming to be with the Social Security Administration, then telling you your account has been frozen or compromised and will sometimes threaten arrest.



The caller may also ask for personal identification information like your social security number to “fix” an issue with your account.



According to Morrisey– This scam is active across West Virginia, and has even cost one resident $2500 dollars because she felt so pressured by the scammer.