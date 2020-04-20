Moundsville Police Department looking for B&E subjects

Moundsville, W.Va (WTRF)- The Moundsville Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a breaking and entering subjects.

On 04-20-2020 Moundsville Police received a theft report from Otis Eastern Services located at the 12th Street Fairgrounds.

Upon arrival officers say they were advised that sometime over the weekend someone had entered one of the work trailers and a vehicle and removed several items.

Moundsville police say they obtained video surveillance that showed on 04-18-2020 three suspects entering one of the work vehicles and toolbox portion of the truck.

Police say suspects removed several items from the vehicle and placed them in a wheelbarrow and left the area.

According to police multiple items were recovered along the fence line of the property.

Police say employees at Otis are still compiling a list of items that are missing.

Police ask if you know the identity of the subjects to please contact their station.