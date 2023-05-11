MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va (WTRF) – An Ohio Valley native is celebrating two huge milestones this year–more than six decades of service at a local grocery store and turning 85 years young.

On October 29, 1957, Mary Tennant started her job at the Moundsville Kroger, and she’s been there for the last 65 years! While a lot about the world has changed since then, Mary’s love for her job and community has remained the same.

“It’s always a good time anytime you’re dealing with people. They come in looking to have a nice day. So we just try to make it happen!” Mary Tennant | Kroger Employee Celebrating 65 years at Moundsville Kroger

Mary first interviewed for a job in the meat department. She stayed for 30 years before going on to work in every department in the Moundsville Kroger.

“I like to work in different departments. You don’t know the business until you’ve worked in several departments.” Mary Tennant | Kroger Employee Celebrating 65 years at Moundsville Kroger

Now, Mary works as a file clerk — which deals with price tags and ensuring all the signage is correct. Through the decades and different departments, Mary had a positive impact everywhere she’s been.

“Mary and I met when she started in 1957. That long ago. When I just got out of the service and started back with Kroger. She’s been a good friend all these years.” Harold Poplewski | Former Co-Worker and Friend

Spokesperson Amy McCormick says that Kroger wants its associates to build a life-long career – and Mary is a testament to that promise.

“Well, when you think, the Kroger Company has been operating for 140 years. Mary’s 65 years of service… really, she has been working for the company for almost half of the time the Kroger company has been in business.” Amy McCormick | Kroger Spokesperson

On Thursday, Mary was recognized by the store, her friends and the community for her hard-earned accomplishments. She says she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

“I have no plans for retiring. As long as God gives me the will to get up every day.” Mary Tennant | Kroger Employee Celebrating 65 years at Moundsville Kroger

Mary wants to thank her Kroger family, her friends and everyone who came to the store to celebrate her.