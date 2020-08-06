Mountain State Catholic Schools prepare for COVID-19 changes to school year

Wheeling (WTRF) Like public schools, Catholic schools in the Mountain State will be also returning to in-person learning, five full days a week.



Precautions will be taken.

Cleaning will be done daily in every school using electrostatic guns.



Social distancing, outdoor classes, extra lunch periods, and mandatory masks for everyone are some of the guidelines schools will follow.

Face shields for teachers are set up and tight protocols are in place if a student tests positive.



Core curriculum with some modifications are expected and these remain flexible.