Mountain State Law Enforcement Officials Gather For Weeklong Event

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) Sheriffs’ deputies and municipal police officers from across the Mountain State participated in the the West Virginia Public Resource Officers Conference this week.

More than 115 officers gathered at the Highland Event Center to participate in a variety of seminars to enhance their abilities as public resource officers in their designated school districts.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard, who founded this conference, says the officers learn so much during the weeklong event.

“This conference is huge. We bring all the public resource officers from the whole state of West Virginia, all kinds of training, good training to take back to their schools to help the students of West Virginia and that’s what it’s all about.” Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County Sheriff’s Department

Sheriff Howard says this program is offered before the start of each school year.

This is the sixth year for the event.