Mountain State senators sending big money to ‘Overdose Data to Action’ helping fight drug epidemic

CHARLESTON, W.VA. (WTRF) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, statistics show that overdoses and deaths due to drug addiction have increased in the past few months.

West Virginia Senators, Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, have secured more than $7-million to fight the drug epidemic in the Mountain State. It will go to the “Overdose Data to Action” program through the DHHR.

So we need to keep moving forward with mental health and uh addiction programs. We can’t let it go on the back burner. We’re losing too many people now. And so this just says let’s devote more resources to this, particularly during this difficult time.” SEN. SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO – (R) WEST VIRGINIA

Overdose Data to Action collects the data that helps the state better respond to overdoses and deaths.

Senator Capito added that this is a particularly difficult time for those who struggle with substance abuse because they are disconnected from treatment and medicated assisted treatment.