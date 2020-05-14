https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

MSHA: Death at W.Va. mine caused by lack of safety policies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A federal investigation has found a lack of safety procedures at a West Virginia mine led to a contractor being fatally run over by a trailer earlier this year.

The federal Mine Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday the death of 50-year-old James Campbell at the Federal No 2 Mine in Morgantown happened because his company didn’t have effective safety policies.

MSHA’s report said the Country Roads Transportation supervisor was at the mine to load a rock truck on February 27.

He was run over while in the blind spot of a tractor and trailer.

The company has trained staffers on new safety and communication policies. 

