MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A federal investigation has found a lack of safety procedures at a West Virginia mine led to a contractor being fatally run over by a trailer earlier this year.
The federal Mine Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday the death of 50-year-old James Campbell at the Federal No 2 Mine in Morgantown happened because his company didn’t have effective safety policies.
MSHA’s report said the Country Roads Transportation supervisor was at the mine to load a rock truck on February 27.
He was run over while in the blind spot of a tractor and trailer.
The company has trained staffers on new safety and communication policies.
- Netflix to release docuseries on Jeffrey Epstein
- MSHA: Death at W.Va. mine caused by lack of safety policies
- Target security guard suffers broken arm in attack by 2 men escorted out for not having masks
- Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
- Warmer but more weather action today