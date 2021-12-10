MSHA names West Virginia mining company as cause of Trenten Dille’s June 2021 death

METZ, W.Va. — A Marion County mining company has been named the cause of the death of a miner, during a June incident at one of its facilities.

An accident report filed by MSHA indicates that that a fatal mine accident which occurred in June was the result of the mine operator’s lack of policy and evaluation for the conditions which led up to the incident.

In the June 2 incident, Trenten Dille, 25, of Littleton, who was a section foreman for the Marion County Mine, was killed after a portion of the mine rib sheared off and pinned him against a continuous mining machine as he was attempting to install a rib bolt, according to the accident report.

Due to Marion County Coal Resources, Inc.’s lack of “effective policies or procedures to adequately support or otherwise control mine rib corners” and the company not “performing an adequate evaluation of rib conditions,” MSHA found that to be the cause of the accident, MSHA officials said.

You can read MSHA’s full report here.