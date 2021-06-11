Murder suspect and wanted woman found hiding in West Virginia home

Victor Thompson

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – A murder suspect and a wanted woman were found hiding out in a home in Ritchie County.

According to a Facebook post from the Parkersburg Police Department, on June 5, Victor Thompson and Kierston Holbrooks-Mick were found in a cabin along Route 47 by people who were checking on the cabin for the owner. After the pair stated that they had permission to be there, they were told that was not the case and sent on their way.

Ritchie County deputies and West Virginia State Police went to the cabin and found evidence that the two people who had been there were Thompson and Holbrooks-Mick.

On June 6, deputies from Ritchie and Wirt counties, along with state police and Parkersburg police, searched for the pair, and after a couple of hours, law enforcement found Thompson and Holbrooks-Mick hiding in a trailer, according to the post.

The night before, deputies received a tip on their location at a home in Macfarlan, according to Ritchie County Sheriff Terry Snodgrass.

Kierston Holbrooks-Mick

Thompson and Holbrooks-Mick were taken into custody by deputies without incident, Snodgrass said.

Since being located, Thompson—wanted on a murder charge stemming from a case being handled by the Parkersburg Police Department—has been extradited to Wood County, according to Snodgrass.

Holbrooks-Mick was processed as a fugitive from Washington County, Ohio, according to Parkersburg police.