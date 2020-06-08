Murray Energy to lay off 1,522 miners in the Ohio Valley for 24 hours

The largest underground coal produce in the United States has issued a WARN notice to lay off more than 1500 miners in the Ohio Valley come next week. BUT– it may not be as concerning as it sounds.

A total of 1,522 mine workers in the Ohio Valley will be laid off come June 17th, BUT– the layoff wont last long, and is only a formality of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy Murray energy filed in October.

Those laid off include 854 workers at the Marshall County mine in Cameron, 447 at the Ohio County mine in Dallas, 139 at Anchor Longwell and rebuild in Wheeling, and 82 at Kanawha transport in Wheeling.

There is also two more mines in Marion County that will result in 931 lay offs.

But, according to Rick Altman, Vice president of District 31 United Mine Workers Association, the layoffs will last less than 24 hours.

He says this is all so these workers can transfer from from one company to another– meaning the workers will be laid off, then rehired immediately.

Although he says this specific layoff isn’t anything to worry about, he says because of the bankruptcy, they’re not in the clear yet.

Until this transition is done, you worry about everything. So, I don’t want to get into you know — “This is easy peasy.” Nothing is. But, there is a lot less concern due to it going through chapter 11 as a formality. As long as it stays on with the chapter 11, everything is good. Rick Altman, VP Dist. 31, UMWA

He says the WARN notice is simply a federally mandated law that Murray Energy is following, and believes these lay offs will not affect the miners or their families in any way.