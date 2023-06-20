MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) — Jacque Huggins, daughter of former WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins, released a scathing statement concerning her famous father’s resignation on her Facebook page.

On Saturday, the university announced that Bob Huggins, 69, was resigning as men’s head basketball coach a day after he was arrested in Pittsburgh on suspicion of DUI.

Police in Pittsburgh observed the former coach blocking traffic with his SUV which had a shredded tire. The driver’s side door was open and police saw that Huggins was having difficulty maneuvering his vehicle. Huggins failed field sobriety tests and according to a criminal complaint, a breath test determined Huggins’ blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

Huggins’ daughter responded to the claim that her father had “beer cans all over the car.” She claims that he recycles cans and collects them.

“Next the “beer cans all over the car” the cans were in bags and not all beer cans, There is a small group in Morgantown who knows my dad collects cans to recycle. Always has, always will. That’s his thing. To act like he was driving around pounding beers as the media wants to portray is absolutely absurd.” Jacque Huggins, former WVU coach Bob Huggins’ daughter

Jacque Huggins claims her father is not an alcoholic and drinks like other people do.

“My dad is not an alcoholic, he drinks like 90% of us do and made a mistake that cost him his job, reputation and his livelihood.” Jacque Huggins, former WVU coach Bob Huggins’ daughter

Although Jacque Huggins claims her father is not an alcoholic, she says that he offered to go to rehab to keep his job, but says WVU President Gordon Gee and the board “refused” this compromise.

“He told Gordon and his board that he would go to rehab for a 60 day stint to be able to stay for these guys. The guys who don’t want to play for anyone else. That’s how much he cares. Refused. Not even considered. 100% no without a thought. But they want to preach this society of understanding and compassion. I’ve not passed the bar but I’m pretty sure there are some stiff laws against this.” Jacque Huggins, former WVU coach Bob Huggins’ daughter

Jacque Huggins minces no words as she lashed out at Gee and the university board, pointing out her father’s win record and contribution to fundraising at WVU.

“To Gordon Gee & your board, be better and do better. Throwing stones at glass houses is also not how to represent such a great University. Treating someone like they don’t matter after they have given their whole heart and soul to your University? You could have helped, but chose to turn your backs. Not only on him, on the guys, the staff, the boosters. Everyone. You’re the classless ones, the cowards, the backstabbers and most of all hypocrites. Remember the 24 million dollar practice facility, that was not in anyway funded by the University? The 17 million into your hospitals for cancer research? I can only pray you never make another mistake like you have in the past to be crucified for.” Jacque Huggins, former WVU coach Bob Huggins’ daughter

The DUI arrest was not the first time Bob Huggins created controversy this year. In May, he said homophobic and anti-Catholic statements on a Cincinnati sports radio program. He was asked about a player in the transfer portal from Xavier University, a Catholic college.

“Catholics don’t do that,” Huggins said. “I tell you what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God they can get away with anything. “It was the Crosstown Shootout. What it was, was all those (expletive), those Catholic (expletive), I think.” Former WVU head men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins

Jacque Huggins acknowledges the WVU community “for being the best fans in college basketball.”

The Huggins family have not released their plans beyond WVU. Pittsburgh police released Bob Huggins from custody following his DUI arrest, and he will appear at a later date for a preliminary hearing, according to a police report.