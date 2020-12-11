Mylan Morgantown Plant To Shutdown

Morgantown, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Mylan pharmaceutical plant in Morgantown will be closing down in July 2021.

1,500 people are expected to lose their jobs from the closure.

Mylan just completed a merger on November 16 with Pfizer Inc.’s Upjohn unit to form a new company called Viatris.

Viatris told 7News that they will still maintain a significant workforce in Morgantown, including at its Research and Development Center.

Viatris CEO Michael Goettler said, “This announcement in no way reflects upon the company’s genuine appreciation for the commitment and work ethic of the employees at Chestnut Ridge. The phasing out of manufacturing operations at this facility was a decision Viatris did not take lightly. The site has been producing medicine in Morgantown since 1965 and paved the way for Mylan’s early growth. We are sharing the details of this announcement now in order to provide as much time as possible prior to the closing date to work with federal, state and local leaders to try to identify alternatives for the site outside of the Viatris network that could potentially preserve as many jobs as possible. In the meantime, we remain committed to treating those impacted fairly and with respect.”

This is a developing story, stick with 7News for updates.