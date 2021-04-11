Mylissa’s Law passes WV Senate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Senate has passed Mylissa’s Law.

The bill now heads to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s desk to be signed into law.

If the bill is signed, it will allow family members access to loved ones during times of a health crisis.

House Bill 2368 is named for Mylissa Smith who died of complications of COVID-19 on October 3, 2020. After she was hospitalized, family members were denied access to her based on Governor Jim Justice’s Executive Order limiting visitation at hospitals, nursing homes and long term care facilities in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus.