Myrtle Beach has record day of COVID-19 cases with 183

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Wednesday announced 1,291 new confirmed cases and 10 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 27,842, probable cases to 55, confirmed deaths to 683, and zero probable deaths.

Eight of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Dillon (1), Greenville (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), and Spartanburg (2) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Newberry (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (5), Aiken (21), Anderson (22), Bamberg (8), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (38), Berkeley (38), Calhoun (1), Charleston (175), Cherokee (8), Chester (2), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (5), Colleton (5), Darlington (7), Dillon (6), Dorchester (32), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (3), Florence (19), Georgetown (18), Greenville (241), Greenwood (10), Horry (183), Jasper (4), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (3), Laurens (8), Lee (2), Lexington (54), Marion (6), Marlboro (7), Newberry (32), Oconee (19), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (66), Richland (86), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (38), Sumter (20), Union (4), Williamsburg (8), York (28)

There are currently 832 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.