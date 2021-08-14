https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Mystery illness killing W.Va. birds remains unsolved

West Virginia Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia officials say they still haven’t discovered why diseased birds were found in the state’s Eastern Panhandle but continue to advise people in two counties not to feed birds for now.

—>Local Stories from 7News<—

The state Division of Natural Resources says birds shouldn’t be fed in Berkeley and Jefferson counties until the problem subsides. Feeders and bird baths should be cleaned with hot, soapy water and sterilized in 10% bleach solution – one part bleach to nine parts water – rinsed with water and allowed to air dry.

***Are the mysterious bird deaths in West Virginia a cause for concern?***

The agency says reports of sick and dead birds have decreased since late July.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter