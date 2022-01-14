Name of coal miner killed in Marshall County released; Gov. Justice issues statement

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The name of the miner who died after a fall at a local mine has been released.

Jeffrey A. Phillips, 44, a worker for contractor NextGen Industrial Services, was fatally injured Friday morning when he fell while working above a beltline in the prep plant of the Ohio County Coal Company’s Ohio County Mine, located in Marshall County.

Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell says the department received the call at 11:30 on Friday morning.

Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement today after learning of the death of a coal miner in Marshall County.



“Any time we lose one of our brave and important West Virginia coal miners, it’s a terrible thing. Cathy and I are heartbroken for his loved ones and fellow miners. We ask that all West Virginians join us in keeping this man and his family in your prayers during this difficult time.

“We’d also ask you to remember and appreciate everyone who does this important work. We should never take for granted the strength and selflessness that it takes to go underground to keep the lights on for the people across our state and our nation.”