OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Brishesh Kumar Yadav, 23, of Fresno, California was charged in Ohio County Magistrate Court with two charges of Misdemeanor Negligent Homicide in the crash that killed two Pennsylvanians earlier this week on I-70.

The charge states that the crash resulted in the deaths of Marc Richard Tintsman and Terri Gail Tintsman as result of injury received by reckless driving.

The cause of crash that killed two people on I-70 Westbound in West Virginia confirmed

Ohio County Magistrate Janine Varner issued a warrant for Yadav’s arrest.

According to the warrant, the complaint states that on May 3 at approximately 12:41 p.m., Yadav was operating a commercial motor vehicle on I-70 westbound in Ohio County, West Virginia, having just crossed that state line from Pennsylvania.

Yadav’s vehicle came upon stopped traffic in a posted work zone where signage was posted in advance to mark the upcoming work zone. Statements from a witness and Yadav say that the vehicle in front of the defendant’s vehicle were stopped or nearly stopped, according to the warrant.

Roadway evidence at the scene showed that the brakes were only applied by Yadav’s vehicle 51.5 feet of the point of impact, not including the distance from the front of the vehicle to the first tandem axle, which laid the tire scuffs on the roadway, per the complaint.

There was a delayed response to the stopped traffic, which resulted in a chain reaction collision, with the defendant’s vehicle striking a GMC pickup hauling a trailer, which then struck a stationary Honda CR-V. The Honda then collided with a stationary International tractor trailer.

Both occupants of the Honda CR-V, Marc Richard Tintsman and Terri Gail Tintsman, were killed as a result of the crash upon impact.

The magistrate set bail at $6,000 full cash, $3,000 per count. The magistrate also stipulated that Yadav must mail the court his passport within 30 days after posting bond.