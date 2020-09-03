Natalie Tennant in the running for Secretary of State again

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Natalie Tennant has plans that she says would help businesses by eliminating fees, creating a one-stop-shop and implementing automatic voter registration. But only if she gets her old job back.

The former Secretary of State feels that she was an innovator and a reformer for elections. While in office, she tells 7News she modernized the Secretary of State’s Office with a lot of technology.

While she was in office, she believes she helped businesses through online services and online filings, brought online voter registration, and passed automatic voter registration.

“This current Secretary of State illegally fired 16 people, costing the state $4 M. Some of the worst part of it is he didn’t even interview them himself. He had a lobbyist interview them. He said in public that they were incompetent. That’s not respect. That’s not diligence and decency to a state-wide office. That’s one reason why I’m running again… to bring that back to West Virginia.” Natalie Tennant, Candidate for Secretary of State

Present Secretary of State Mac Warner, and tenant’s opponent in November, has gone on record saying he has been working on the security of the upcoming election. He has also made recruiting poll workers a top priority.