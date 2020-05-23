National Guard takes on Eastern Panhandle COVID-19 flare-up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Thursday Governor Jim Justice ordered the National Guard to Jefferson and Berkeley Counties, after those counties saw a spike of 35 positive cases, in just one day. It’s believed that free testing in those communities last weekend, led to the discovery of more cases. The area is vulnerable because it is so close to crowded Washington, DC. So, more help is being provided:

“We will see some additional changes. Dr. Slemp and the Bureau of Public Health will be providing some additional assistance in the way of additional materials to the local health department as they expand testing withing the community,” said Maj. Gen James Hoyer, West Virginia National Guard.

Governor Justice says the state’s positive cases, have already taken a downturn since that spike in the Eastern Panhandle. And the Governor says the indication he’s now getting from Washington, DC, is that emergency federal aid will soon be allowed to help back fill budget deficits at the state, city and county levels, for all the covid-19 expenses that have been incurred.

“From the standpoint of, your know, emergency workers, state police or DHHR. All these people. It will absolutely help us tremendously,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

With many tourist related businesses now open for the Memorial Day weekend, that could also help improve West Virginia’s financial picture.

“With West Virginia’s economy partially reopened now for four weeks, Governor Justice says there’s been a significant increase in revenue. Because of that, the budget deficit has gone from 500 million dollars down to 350 million dollars,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

