FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Officials from the Pittsburgh office of the National Weather Service visited Fairmont, Wednesday and were able to confirm that a tornado hit the area on Monday evening.

Officials have not yet determined the severity of the tornado, but said it touched down east of Interstate 79 between Route 310/East Grafton Road and Stoney Road.

The tornado knocked down several large trees and tore shingles off of buildings. One of the trees fell on a house, injuring a girl inside.