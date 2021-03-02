National Women’s History Month: Ziegenfelder Chairman Lisa Allen

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — March is National Women’s History Month. So—I stopped by one of the largest corporations in Wheeling which is headed by no one other than, well you guessed it—a woman. Being in charge can lead to being boastful, but she says the key to succeeding is staying humble.

I think women have the capacity to absolutely anything they want to do. LISA ALLEN, CHAIRMAN, ZIEGENFELDERS

It’s words like that that can lead to a chain reaction of confidence. Confidence to succeed… excel… and create a life you’re proud of. That’s the type of energy Lisa Allen has conveyed since becoming the Chairman at Ziegenfelder’s. But when you ask Lisa what skills got her here today…

To be curious. To always wonder what’s around the next corner, what’s over the next hill. And to figure out how to solve problems on their own independently. And then to take care of other people along the way. LISA ALLEN, CHAIRMAN, ZIEGENFELDERS

And Lisa doesn’t view herself as woman in business. She says being a woman doesn’t define her. Instead—she simply sees herself as someone who looks to grow and be a leader. But the success didn’t come without those who helped to shape who she is today… meaning she’s not self-made.

That phrase kind of catches me off guard, because I don’t think anybody is self-made. I think everybody is a product of their environment, their desire to change, and their ability to grow, and their ability to be humble. So, there is no such thing as self-made. LISA ALLEN, CHAIRMAN, ZIEGENFELDERS

Heading up a large corporation comes with its own set of pros and cons. But Lisa uses her strengths to help the people around her.

I know what my strengths are. I don’t know that I always knew what my strengths were, but I know what my strengths are. And I think if you pay attention to your own strengths and you’re humble about it and you help other people grow and develop… I think you can be anything you want to be. LISA ALLEN, CHAIRMAN, ZIEGENFELDERS

Lisa says growing up she was always seated at a table surrounded by men, and she never saw it as a threat, always a challenge. Instead of feeling small in the room, she rose to the occasion and realized her differences could be used as strength.