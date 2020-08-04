Nearly two dozen cats are left without food and water for a month

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — There were two people arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 for animal cruelty. There were 22 cats left in an apartment on Pacwood Drive in Oak Hill, WV for more than a month. The animals had no food or water. Officers said the conditions in the apartment were the worst they had ever encountered.

Investigators were called to the apartment on Monday morning after the landlord discovered the cats. Several of them were found dead. David Woodrow Adams, 45, and Amanda Dawn White, 39, had been renting the apartment and moved out around July 1, 2020.

Adams and White are each charged with 22 counts of felony Animal Cruelty, one count of Destruction of Property and one count of Conspiracy. They were arraigned and bond was set at $25,000 each.

The cats which were still alive were taken to the Fayette County Humane Shelter. Oak Hill Police were assisted by Fayette County Animal Control.