New bill would put co-pay caps on diabetic supplies in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV – The rising cost of insulin in the United States has been an issue for several years.

That’s why last year the West Virginia legislature passed a bill to put a price cap on insulin.

Last year dozens of West Virginians caravaned to Canada to purchase cheaper insulin, which resulted in House Bill 4543 to pass legislature and put a $100 cap on insulin co-pays..now another bill will be presented this legislative session to help combat the rising prices of other diabetic supplies.

Delegate Mat Rohrbach (R) – Cabell, a co-sponsor of the bill says, “We lead the nation in diabetes.. In any study you look at we’re always in the top five.” And that’s one of the main reasons why lawmakers are pushing for – another – bill that would alleviate cost’s for diabetics in West Virginia. the Mountain State has made strides in insulin costs. But with major technology advancements in diabetic supplies: cost is still an issue.

Rohrbach adds, “So what this bill is really an attempt to do is make it easier for individuals to get access to these life saving medications and technologies and also at the same time limit the effects down the road of all the end-organ damage from diabetes.”

The bill is inspired by passage of a Connecticut law that will cap co-pays caps for supplies, equipment and non-insulin drugs to treat diabetes.

Adrian Olmstead has been battling with type-1 diabetes for 35 years and has spend upwards of $250,000 on medical supplies, insulin, and insurance since she left her parents insurance at the age of 24.

She says daily blood sugar battles is enough stress to deal with, saying “You couple that with being able to afford insulin and the higher end supplies that will help manage the blood sugar and it just feels… discriminatory that not everyone can afford this kind of care.”

But hopefully with bipartisan support in the house, people like Olmstead will get the help that they need.

“Good health policy is not a partisan issue in my opinion. This needs to be an all health issue as all health matters.”said, Rohrbach.

The other co-sponsor to the the new bill is Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer (D) Monongalia. She was one of the main organizers of the insulin caravan that took place in December of 2019, and was also a co-sponsor for House Bill 4543, capping insulin co-pays. She adds that bipartisan support is vital in getting bills passed. “It’s hard to pass any bill in 60 days, but it’s much easier if you have bipartisanship.” said, Fleischauer.