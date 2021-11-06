New board game by WV game publisher will feature WV restaurants and folklore

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia board game publisher Lonely Hero Games has announced their second title Hungry for Humans, which will feature West Virginia restaurants, cryptids and landmarks.

The publishers plan to use this new game to shine a positive light on the state of West Virginia by showcasing some of the state’s best restaurants, its talented artists, beautiful landscape and the friendly nature of its residents.

Cards in hand as player plays Hungry for Human

“After the success of our first title, we felt like we owed our community something with this new game,” said Chris Kincaid, a co-founder of Lonely Hero Games and Morgantown resident. “West Virginia is not only naturally beautiful, but it also has a lot to offer the world beyond what people give us credit for. The state is filled with creative businesses, talented artists, incredible food, friendly people, and fascinating folklore. We truly feel this game will showcase all of this to a growing world of tabletop gamers.”

In the game, each player has a monster friend which they must feed the best food they can find so the monster won’t eat them instead. The dishes players use in the game all come from West Virginia restaurants such as Pies & Pints, Tudor’s Biscuit World, Mario’s Fishbowl, Terra Cafe, The Chocolate Moose, Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream, Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews, The Dish Cafe, The Wild Ramp, I Scream Sundae and many others from across the state.

In addition to the restaurants, cryptids such as The Mothman, The Flatwoods Monster, The Grafton Monster and more appear in the game to help you sabotage your opponents and help your monster win. The game’s box artwork features The New River Gorge, Seneca Rocks, Summersville Lake, and Babcock State Park. All of the artwork was created by Morgantown resident Liz Pavlovic who has become well known in the WV art community over the last several years with her unique artistic style and popular WV cryptid illustrations.

One of the monsters in Hungry for Humans

Kincaid said incorporating elements of West Virginia into the game felt right and natural.

He and his partner, Jared, are both West Virginia natives who feel the state has molded and helped them grow into the men they are today.

Kincaid said he has left the state and come back, and nothing is quite like the Mountain State, which is known for its hospitality and kindness. That’s why he felt it was important to incorporate West Virginia into the game.

“I just feel like we should give a little something back, or at least highlight it because I don’t think West Virginia gets highlighted in positive ways very often,” Kincaid said. “And if we can highlight some of our cool folklore and some of our cool historic sites and, really, all the delicious food all over the state that, you know, that we enjoy on the on a regular basis, we felt like that was kind of a little way to give a little bit back to just the state we love and appreciate. And, you know, it kind of works as a cool theme, we think for the game.”

Players playing Hungry for Humans

You can support the game and get a copy by visiting the Kickstarter campaign where the company is raising funds to help push the game into the world.

“Our first game had a successful Kickstarter run in October 2019 that allowed us to reach hundreds of new customers across the US and even more around the world,” Kincaid said. “We’re hoping that with the support of our community, we can push this game to an even wider audience that will see what an amazing home we have in West Virginia.”

Hungry for Humans is on Kickstarter now. You can preorder your copy by visiting https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lonelyherogames/hungry-for-humans

“We’re trying to produce this game through Kickstarter, which is a crowdfunding site,” Kincaid said. “And, basically, you go on there and you pre-purchase the game and then that money is used to have it manufactured. We were very blessed to make our goal within the first 24 hours, so we had a monetary goal that we met within the first day. And at this point, we’re just trying to get as many backers as we can so we can order as many games as we can to just get them in the hands of people to share and play and hopefully come get them into some retail stores when they come in.”

Hungry for Humans played on a tabletop

ABOUT LONELY HERO GAMES – Lonely Hero Games is a West Virginia-based board game publishing company founded in Beckley in 2019 by Jared Kaplan and Christopher Kincaid. Kincaid has since relocated to Morgantown and Kaplan still resides in Beckley.

The company’s first release, Bank Heist, was successfully crowdfunded on Kickstarter in October 2019. The game raised over $13,000 from over 300 backers in just 30 days. Since then, the game has been shipped to customers all across the United States and many countries around the globe including the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, Norway, Singapore, and many more.