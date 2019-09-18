New drunk driving simulator aims to decrease DUI’s

It’s a parent’s worst fear. Waking up to a phone call a police officer, saying their child was involved in a drunk driving accident. That’s why 55,000 young adults have gotten behind the wheel of the Drunk Driving simulator to experience the extreme dangers of drunk driving.

One-third of all traffic fatalities in the U.S. involve a drunk driver. So, the West Virginia Beverage Consumption Control Administration rolled out this brand-new DUI Simulator.

It’s not worth getting behind the wheel after one beer, two beers. They have a great responsibility when they get behind the wheel of the car and when they’ve been drinking a driving or doing drugs, they’re going to be responsible for more than just themselves. The other people in the car, the other people on the road. They’re going to have a greater impact. CHAD BROADWATER – STATE FARM AGENT

Wheeling Park students experienced the new simulator today, And this one is as realistic as it gets.

Here we actually have them with their hands on the steering wheel and feet on the pedal. It’s a hands-on interactive experience. Not just sitting down with someone like me and lecturing them or showing them a video and stats. We’re actually giving them the opportunity to basically make their own education. (DANIEL PICKENS – PROGRAM COORDINATOR

The program mimics the difficulties drivers will face at various levels of intoxication, like road hazards, pedestrians, and weather.

I mean they’re just learning how to drive. So, they’re facing challenges already. But the challenges of drunk driving an showing them that even one beer makes a huge difference in your judgement and reaction time. I think it’s crucial they learn that at an early stage in their driving career. CHAD BROADWATER – STATE FARM AGENT

Many students we’re surprised that even one or two drinks can do. And thanks to the impact of these simulators, West Virginia comes second in the nation for the largest decrease in Drunk driving fatalities in the U.S.

There’s so many student drivers who are already nervous to drive, and it kind of shows what will happen if you drive drunk. It’s an important thing to have. ISABELLA FORGET – JUNIOR WPHS

We are young teens. We go to parties. I think we all need to experience what could happen and the possibilities and consequences that if we do drive drunk, we could eventually hit somebody. MEME LEE – SOPHOMORE WPHS

Other campaigns like drive sober or get pulled over and ride-sharing programs like Uber and Lyft are helping keep drunk drivers off the road.