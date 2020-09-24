New information provided in incident Cameron Portal mine site

Cameron, W.Va. (WTRF)- New information for you today following the incident at the Cameron Portal of the American Consolidated Natural Resources Mine.



Officials say smoke was emitted by a power center breaker on an underground section yesterday.



The one miner who was taken to the hospital was released later in the day.



The other 14 miners all checked out ok at the site.



Federal and state regulatory agencies were notified and investigated the incident.



No violations were found, and no citations were issued.