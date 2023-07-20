CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A New Jersey woman has been charged in an international investment scheme involving the alleged theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia.

Diana Mae Cazenas Fernandez, also known as “Diana Fernandez Koporan,” “Dana Fernandez,” and “Dajana Ko,” 37, of Bergenfield, New Jersey and Serbia, has been indicted on four counts of wire fraud and one count of securities fraud.

According to court documents, Fernandez operated companies called “The Self Made Success” and “Diana Mae K., LLC” and allegedly used social media and email to solicit investors, offering “no-risk” and “guaranteed” investment opportunities.

Multiple victims, including one from Marion County, West Virginia, invested an aggregate amount of over $300,000. When it was time to deliver returns on the investments, Fernandez allegedly made false claims as to why dividends couldn’t be paid and then used investors’ money for her own benefit.

Fernandez was arrested in Serbia where she is being held pending extradition. She faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarod Douglas is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The FBI investigated the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.