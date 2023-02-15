OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Asian longhorned tick has already been confirmed in 29 counties of West Virginia, including Ohio and Marshall counties.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Despite its name, the longhorned tick doesn’t have horns or look any different than the American dog tick.

But the females can reproduce without a male, and create so many offspring that they can actually kill their host.

They are described as “aggressive feeders.”

“One tick can attach herself to an animal and her young will also start feeding on that animal,” explained Karen Cox, WVU Extension agent for Ohio County. “And it will such enough blood out of an animal to cause severe lethargy, anemia or even to kill young calves.”

The longhorned tick carries a disease called Thieleria, which affects mostly livestock.

These ticks like to attach themselves to deer, dogs and even people.

They’ve even been found on birds and small rodents.

Farmers are urged to regularly check their livestock for ticks, and to prevent deer from getting near their animals.