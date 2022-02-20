GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) – Officials say a record number of people visited the newly designated New River Gorge National Park and Preserve last year.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting reported the park recorded nearly 1.7 million visitors in 2021, which was an increase of 600,000 from a year earlier.

New River Gorge was designated a national park at the end of 2020. The highest number of visitors before last year was in 1996, when more than 1.2 million people visited New River Gorge.

The National Park Service says many parks across the U.S. had a decrease in visitors in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but saw an increase last year.