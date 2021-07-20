New River Gorge National Park named ‘Worlds Greatest Places 2021’ in Time Magazine

Time Magazine published a feature article on Tuesday of the 100 extraordinary destinations to explore in the world.

West Virginia made the list, specifically the New River Gorge National Park.

The write up in Time Magazine says:

West Virginia’s New River Gorge, encompassing more than 70,000 acres, became the country’s newest national park and preserve in December. The main artery of the park is New River, which—despite its moniker—is one of the oldest rivers in the world, with 53 miles of free-flowing white water. Towering above the river is New River Gorge Bridge, which hosts its annual BASE jumping “Bridge Day” in October—making this the only national park where that daredevil activity is legal. Climbers come for the sandstone cliffs, some 1,200 ft. high, with 1,400 climbing routes, and there are also more than 21 miles for mountain biking Aniesia Williams

The New River Gorge recently became the 63 national park earlier this year.