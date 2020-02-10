New Sportbook opens in WV

NEW YORK, NY – Verizon Media announced today the expansion of Yahoo Sportsbook powered by BetMGM, allowing users of legal age in the state of West Virginia to view betting odds and click through the odds to place bets on BetMGM across a variety of sports.

West Virginia becomes the second state in which fans can place bets and transact through Yahoo Sportsbook powered by BetMGM, after first launching in the state of New Jersey in mid-November 2019.

Fans in West Virginia can take advantage of the special Yahoo Sportsbook powered by BetMGM promotional offer, using a $10 deposit to claim $100 in free bets on BetMGM.* Visit http://betmgm.com/yahoo to learn more.

Download the Yahoo Sports app on iOS or Google Play, or visit Sports.Yahoo.com to get started.