On Saturday, March 19, Lucas King of Burnsville, West Virginia, caught and released a new state record muskie at 55.0625 inches and 51.00 pounds.

Fishing from the bank of the Little Kanawha River at a WV Divison of Natural Resources public access site in the tailwater section of Burnsville Dam in Braxton County.

The muskie was caught using a 6″ glide bait and weighed 51.000 pounds and was 55.0625 inches long, surpassing the previous length record muskie caught by Chase Gibson that was 54.0625 inches long and passing the weight record muskie caught by Anna Marsh at 49.75 pounds.

The record catch was measured by WVDNR fisheries biologist, Aaron Yeager.